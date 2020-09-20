Power-obsessed Trump resorting to threat for re-election: MP

Speaking at the open session of the Iranian Parliament, Seyed Nasser Mousavi Largani underlined that the Americans think that they have activated the so-called “snapback mechanism”, but it is quite clear to everyone that Trump is busy with his campaign advertising to be re-elected in the US 2020 presidential election.

There is no doubt that Trump's moves are simply a show in order to draw the attention of American voters, he said and added, “Since they couldn’t take a photo with the Iranian diplomats and officials, they have resorted to the tool of threats.”

The lawmaker went on to say that the imposition of unilateral and illegal sanctions against Iran has been also in accordance with this purpose.

Pointing out that Democrats or Republicans are no different for Iran, Largani criticized that Trump's obsession for power has made him disobey all international rules.

He called on the Iranian Parliament to take appropriate and firm retaliatory measures against US bullying.

