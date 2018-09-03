EU has so far failed to ensure Iran’s benefits from JCPOA: Kharrazi 

The Iranian official made the remarks in a meeting with visiting British Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa, Alistair Burt, on Sunday in Tehran.

“The imposition of sanctions and exertion of pressure, with a lack of immediate reaction from the EU to implement its JCPOA-related commitments, will bring about serious consequences,” he warned.

Kharrazi then touched upon regional developments, saying that if UK really seeks to end the conflict in Yemen, it needs to stop selling weapons to Saudi Arabia, and call on the aggressors to cease the war there.

“Europe made a huge mistake in Syria by supporting terrorist-sponsor states,” he said.

Kharrazi then commended the Astana peace process for having progressed well in ending unrest in Syria, adding “together with the Geneva talks, it will play an effective role in finding a political solution to end the Syrian crisis by forming the Constitutional Committee.”

Talking about bilateral talks, Kharrazi said there are ample opportunities for cooperation between Tehran and London, stressing that the cooperation requires building trust between the two sides.

The British diplomat, for his part, said his country seeks to build trust with Iran and expand bilateral cooperation.

He said UK’s position toward the nuclear deal is completely different from US, adding “we are seeking a European mechanism that could ensure the success of the JCPOA.”

Not only Iran, but also Europe is a victim of the wrong policies of US government, he added.

He then talked about the conflict in Yemen, stressing the need for a Yemeni-Yemeni dialogue to overcome the current situation.

MS/4392134