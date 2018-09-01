Iran-UK new round of talks to kick off Sat.

A fresh round of bilateral talks between Iran and UK will kick off today with the visit of British Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa, Alistair Burt, to Tehran.

Burt is the first UK minister to visit Iran since the US unilaterally withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in May, triggering criticism and dismay from other signatories to the agreement, including UK, as well as other European nations.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the talks will focus on bilateral economic cooperation following the US pullout from the JCPOA, as well as seeking financial and monetary mechanisms between the two countries that could bypass US unilateral sanctions.

The two sides will also confer on the latest developments in the region.

The Iranian side will be headed by Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Abbas Araghchi. The Iranian diplomat was a senior negotiator for the 2015 nuclear agreement.

