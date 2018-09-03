Iranian parliamentary delegation embarks on a journey to Europe

Iranian parliamentary delegation is headed by the head of Iranian Parliament Research Center (IPRC) Kazem Jalali, who is also the vice president of Inter-Parliamentary Union.

Other lawmakers in the delegation included Gholamreza Tajgarddon, head of Parliament's Commission on Plan, Budget and Calculations; Kamal Dehghani Firoozabadi, Vice Chairman of National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iranian Parliament; Siamak MoraSadegh, a member of the Parliament’s Health Commission; and Zahra Saei, a member of the Parliament’s Social Affairs Commission.

The delegation is expected to meet with European Parliament, Belgium and Luxembourg lawmakers and parliamentary officials.

