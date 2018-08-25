Zarif says Iran still waiting for EU to guarantee oil sales, banking ties

Zarif made the remarks on Saturday afternoon on the sidelines of a conference in Tehran in response to questions put forward by reporters regarding the package of €18 million that the European Union recently announced it would give Iran in support of sustainable economic and social development in the country.

"It is a package that helps both sides have relations with one another, and has nothing to do with the JCPOA,” Iranian foreign minister said, calling relating the package to the nuclear deal ‘senseless’.

“The EU was supposed to take several actions, including maintaining Iran's oil sales and preserving the banking channels, both of which we are still waiting for to happen,” he added.

KI/4384342