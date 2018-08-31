Iran, Turkey object to US sanctions

Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Iran to the Office of the United Nations and other International Organizations in Vienna, Kazem Gharibabadi, held talks with his Turkish counterpart Ahmet Muhtar Gün in Vienna on Thursday.

During the talks, the two sides highlighted the close and constructive ties between Tehran and Ankara, calling for further expansion of cooperation and consultations on various international issues.

The Turkish diplomat voiced his country’s objection to US sanctions, adding that Turkey considers itself bound by the UN decisions only, and is opposed to any unilateral measure.

The Iranian envoy, for his part, stressed the need for unity among governments to counter US unilateralism and strengthen multilateralism.

“The US approach of unilateralism and evasion of law have adverse consequences for the international community, which requires governments to work together in protection of their interests against such measures,” he added.

