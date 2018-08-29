  1. Politics
Zarif arrives in Ankara to meet with Turkish officials: Anadolu

TEHRAN, Aug. 29 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has arrived in the Turkish capital Ankara to hold meetings with the neighboring country’s officials on bilateral ties and regional cooperation.

According to Tukish Anadolu Agency, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, arrived in Ankara this afternoon to exchange views and negotiate with the Turkish authorities on the development of bilateral relations and regional cooperation.

Zarif will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on a one-day visit.

Expansions of bilateral relations, regional cooperation and the details of the meeting of the presidents of the three countries of Turkey, Russia and Iran, which will take place on September 7 in Tabriz, are expected to be discussed during Iranian foreign minister’s meetings with the Turkish high-ranking officials.

