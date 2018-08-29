Iran dismisses restriction on France diplomatic visits

“I have heard from no reliable source of French government and found nowhere that the French government has limited its unnecessary diplomatic visits to Iran,” said Bahram Ghasemi, the Spokesman of Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Wednesday.

His remarks came after the Reuters news agency relayed that the French government has limited its unnecessary diplomatic visits to Iran.

“And basically I see no need and reason for the French foreign ministry to make such a decision,” he added.

“However, I know that Iran-Europe relations, especially Iran-France ties, have some malevolent enemies who sporadically stage a psychological gimmick to negatively affect these relations and there should always be vigilance to counter these kinds of developments,” he underlined.

“On the other hand, basically diplomatic visits are in the jurisdiction of government who can allow or forbid their diplomats to go on a mission. Hence the proposition of the claim by some specific media at the current stage should be reconsidered,” he maintained.

