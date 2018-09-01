  1. Politics
Iran dismisses claims on sending ballistic missiles to Iraq

TEHRAN, Sep. 01 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman has dismissed as 'unfounded' and 'absurd' some earlier report by Reuters claiming that Iran has supplied some Shia groups in Iraq with missiles.

In a Saturday statement, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi dismissed as unfounded and ridiculous what has been reported by certain news outlets and media claiming that Iran has sent missiles to Iraq.

In reaction to a report that has just been released by Reuters claiming Iran has given ballistic missiles to some Shia groups in Iraq and is developing the capacity to build more there, Ghasemi said that such claims are aimed at sowing fear among regional countries in line with their policy of demonizing Iran.

The spokesman of Iran's Foreign Ministry noted that such unfounded claims are merely aimed at affecting Iran’s foreign relations, especially with its neighbors.

