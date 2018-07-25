Intl. Imam Reza Festival wraps up in Mashhad

Governor General of Khorasan Razavi province Alireza Rashidian pointed to the salient specifications of this Festival and said, “reviving and creating new Islamic civilization, establishing unity and amity among all groups of human community through taking advantage of high capacity of the Establishment have been cited as the main objectives behind organizing this prestigious festival.”

The world today especially Muslim Ummah are facing with the terrible effects of ignorant prejudices and thoughts and extremism, he maintained.

With strengthening unity and amity and also consolidating Islamic communities, giant strides should be taken for the development of pure human life and formation of new Islamic civilization in the Islamic Ummah, Rashidian stressed.

Mahmoud Barazesh CEO of International Imam Reza (AS) Foundation was the next speaker who said, “various artistic and cultural programs were held on the sidelines of this Festival.”

This Festival is the most extensive cultural activity in the country, so that its programs were performed in all provinces of the country appropriately, he observed.

