Iranian illustrator awarded at Ananas Illustration Exhibition in China

The works of 66 illustrators from around the world were showcased in the 2018 Ananas Illustration Exhibition on the sidelines of the 25th edition of the BIBF - Beijing International Book Fair – where seven Iranian illustrators were among the finalists.

Nasim Azadi, Golriz Gorgani, Elham Kazemi, Fatemeh Khosravian, Hamideh Khosravian, Mehrnoosh Maasoumian and Zahra Sarmashghi were the Iranian illustrators who went through to the final stage of the exhibition.

Hamideh Khosravian was among the 5 finalists who were awarded the third prize of the event; New Talent Prize.

The BIBF Ananas Illustration Exhibition was held concurrently with Beijing International Book Fair (BIBF), from August 22nd to 26th 2018 in Beijing, China. The exhibition covered an area of 400 square meters and brought together several program including Illustrators Club, Editors Meeting and activities, giving professionals of illustration and publication an excellent opportunity to establish cooperation or deepen contacts.

