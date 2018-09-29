Iran runner-up at Asian Beach Volleyball C’ships

In the final contest of men’s division on Friday, Iran’s B team, comprised of Salemi and Vakili suffered a 0-2 defeat (18-21, 11-21) to Qatar’s team of Ahmed Tijan and Cherif, settling for the silver.

The other Iranian team, or Iran A, comprised of Raoufi and Mirzaali finished 5th.

Sidorenko and Dyachenko of Kazakhstan defeated their countrymen Bogatu and Yakovlev 2-0 in the third-place contest.

In women’s category, Australia claimed the title after outplaying China in the final and Japan finished third.

The 2018 edition of Senior Beach Volleyball Championships were held in Thailand’s Satun on September 25 to 28.

MAH/IRN83047163