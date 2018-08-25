  1. Politics
US condemns EU’s development aid to Iran

TEHRAN, Aug. 25 (MNA) – US special representative for Iran Brian Hook said that EU’s €18 million development aid package to Tehran would undermine US efforts to isolate Islamic Republic.

“The European Union’s August 23 announcement of a new $20.7 million payment that will widen economic and sectoral relations between Iran and Europe sends the wrong message at the wrong time,” he claimed on Friday.

The European Commission adopted a first package of €18 million for projects in support of sustainable economic and social development in Iran on Thursday, which is the first of a wider package of €50 million for Iran, aiming to support the country to address key economic and social challenges.

Currently, Washington is desperately trying to make other countries abide by its unilateral sanctions against Iran which aim to cut Iran’s oil export to zero by November 4.

