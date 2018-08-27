Senior MP doubts effectiveness of Iran-EU talks

“I don’t think any special thing would happen in JCPOA-related talks with Europen countries, unless they commit to guarantee buying Iranian crude and preserving Iran’s economic relations,” he told Mehr News Agency correspondent on Monday.

A member of Iran's Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission went on to say that more than the talks have lasted for more than three months and European countries have not issued their final package of proposal.

Europe’s economy depends on big companies and these firms are in part under heavy pressure of the United States, he said, adding that Total is among these companies which got out of its commitment on Iran after US withdrawal from Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“It seems early to make the final judgment on Europe’s behavior regarding future of JCPOA and we should wait for their final package of proposals,” he added.

Regarding Iran’s accession to combating the financing of terrorism (CFT) and United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime (UNTOC), known as Palermo bill, Boroujerdi said that as Leader of Islamic Revolution mentioned, Iran believes in financial transparency but this should not be controlled by foreigners, “so we should pass useful content of these conventions the framework of our domestic law.”

Asked whether this means that Iran may not join these international conventions, he said that these laws aim to create financial transparency and “we can achieve this goal by domestic legislation.”

