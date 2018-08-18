Rouhani calls for closer ties with Pakistan as Imran Khan takes office

“I hope to see further expansion of relations between the two friendly and neighboring countries, as well as increasing unity and convergence in the Islamic World, during the term of your excellency in office,” said President Rouhani in a message to Pakistani new Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, as always, and particularly during the new term, voices its readiness to expand relations and cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” Rouhani added.

The Iranian president further prayed for Imran Khan’s continued health and success, as well as the Pakistani nation’s felicity and prosperity.

Imran Khan has been as sworn in as Pakistan's new prime minister on Saturday after his party's victory in last month's election.

