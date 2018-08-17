Imran Khan appointed as Pakistan’s prime minister

The head of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, Imran Khan, obtained the majority of votes from Pakistan’s National Assembly on Friday to become the next Prime Minister of the country.

Imran Khan was elected as the Prime Minister of Pakistan by the members of the National Assembly. 176 MP voted for Khan, while his main opponent Shahbaz Sharif, a leader of the former ruling party, was backed only by 92 lawmakers.

General elections were held in Pakistan on 25 July 2018 to elect the members of the 15th National Assembly and to the four Provincial Assemblies of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to preliminary results, former cricket star Imran Khan's center-right Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won 115 seats out of a potential 270 seats but failing to win a majority in the National Assembly.

