Iran police dismiss reports of missing Pakistani children

It has been several weeks that some foreign-based media have been reporting of 6 Pakistani children that reportedly went missing during their camps relocation operations carried out by Iran law enforcement police in Tehran.

The chief commander of Iran Police Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari told Fars News Agency (FNA) that the news of missing Pakistani kids is not correct.

Meanwhile, Tehran Police social deputy commander told FNA on Thursday that people who were in charge of the relocation of the camps did not report about any Pakistani children had gone missing.

Tehran Police have further announced that anyone who might have any comments or want to make a complaint in that regard can refer to police stations to file their complaints.

KI/FNA13970527000663