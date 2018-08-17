  1. Politics
Larijani:

Tehran-Islamabad coop. helps establish peace in region

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani highlighted that continual cooperation between Iran and Pakistan can help establish peace and stability in the region.

He made the remarks in a phone talk with the newly-elected Speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly Assad Qaisar on Thursday.

Larijani congratulated Qaisar for being elected as the Speaker of the Pakistan’s National Assembly and hailed increased parliamentary ties between the two countries.

Qaisar, for his part, touched upon the long history of Iran-Pakisitan cultural and religious ties and highlighted the need to enhance the level of cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries.

Elsewhere he emphasized the role of strengthening ties among Islamic countries, adding that Pakistan supports any measure which aims to reinforce unity among Islamic nations.

Obtaining 176 votes, Assad Qaisar was elected as the Speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly on August 15.

