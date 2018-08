According to ‘Times of Islamabad’ Imran Khan has been offered a state visit of Iran, Saudi Arabia by the respective heads of state to which he had agreed.

The PTI chairperson has accepted Iranian president as well as Saudi King's invitations to visit Tehran and Riyadh. However, the visits will be finalized by the foreign ministries of the two countries after the PTI forms the government in Islamabad.

