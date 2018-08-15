Larijani congrats new Pakistani speaker on winning election

The Speaker of Iranian Parliament Ali Larijani cabled a letter to Asad Qaiser, congratulating the new Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan for winning the vote to preside over the parliament's lower house in Pakistan.

“I would like to express my best congratulations on the occasion of the election of my Majesty as the Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan,” reads the opening of the message.

Asad Qaiser was elected as the Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan on Wednesday and later he sworn in as the speaker. He received 176 votes against 146 votes of Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah.

YNG/4375850