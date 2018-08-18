Iran, regional powerhouse in manufacturing defense technologies

Iran has currently managed to expand and develop its strategic power in the region considerably, he maintained.

He, who is the chancellor of Malek Ashtar University, pointed to two events [including Iraqi imposed war againt Iran (1980-1988) and economic sanctions imposed against the country] and said, “these two events gave the country good lessons.”

Today, Iran’s defense industry has progressed significantly, he said, adding, “not only country’s powerful defense industries have managed to meet the industrial needs of the country, but also it enjoys high capability that can provide strategic defensive equipment in the Middle East region.”

Islamic Republic of Iran has managed to manufacture sophisticated defensive equipment and machinery, the most important of which are as follows: anti-tank equipment, anti-armored vehicles, warships and naval flotillas, military aircrafts, electronic war and cyberattacking systems, various ultramodern land and mobile systems, etc.

Today, Islamic Republic of Iran, with all its potentials and capabilities, is a top regional power in the field of manufacturing advanced defense technologies, he said, adding, “defense industry of the country has used all academic, industrial and knowledge-based companies’ capacities which cannot be compared to pre-revolution era.”

