17 August 2018 - 16:35

'Holy Defense' cause of Iran’s flourish in political, scientific, economic, military domains

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – Tehran Provisional Friday Prayers Leader Mohammad Hassan Aboutorabifard said that 8 years of Holy Defense made Iran climb to the political, scientific, economic and military summit.

Holy Defense prepared the ground for Iranian nation to reach the position that they deserve, he added.

“Do not doubt that in absence of Holy Defense, Iraq would have not been run by officials who are elected by the will of the Iraqi people and it would have not had an independent political system … [and] Lebanon would have not become the symbol of the authority of the Arab nation and the creator of the Islamic Resistance,” he noted, adding that If there was no Holy defense, Syria, Palestine and Gaza would have not wrestle with the Arrogance.

Elsewhere he touched upon the appointment of new CBI governor, hoping that ‘critical’ steps would be taken for revising the country’s banking system.

“Although we are facing with some problems in currency market, due to some reasons, we are not running into some currency-related challenges that other similar countries are experiencing,” he said, adding that some of neighboring states have around $400 billion debt, while total Iran’s debt is $11 billion. “We have great potentials for creating wealth that have to be tapped.”

