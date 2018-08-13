Iran unveils new generation of ‘Fateh-e Mobin’ missiles

According to the Public Relations Department of Iran Defense Ministry, the new generation of ‘Fateh-e Mobin’ missiles, equipped with a new guidance system (an advanced and smart seeker head) was unveiled this morning ahead of National Defense Industry Day (Aug. 22) in the presence of Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami.

The new missile with pin-point accuracy and the ability to hit targets in the sea and on the ground has been manufactured by Iranian military experts at the Defense Ministry’s Aerospace Industries Organization (AIO).

According to the report, the domestic stealth missile ‘Fateh-e Mobin’ missiles was manufactured in a short span of time in response to the needs of the Armed Forces.

The report also said that the new missiles have successfully been test-fired.

The design, production and its test were all carried out inside the country by the Defense Ministry experts.

The new generation of ‘Fateh-e Mobin’ missiles will boost the country’s defense capabilities and deterrence power, according to the report.

KI/4373355