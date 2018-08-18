Iraq can afford paying war reparations to Iran: senior MP

“Iraq can afford paying war reparations to Iran. So, we expect this to be done,” Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh said in interview with Iranian Students News Agency ISNA on Saturday.

Stating that Iraq must pay war reparations to Iran for imposed 8-year war according to the 10 article of UN Security Council Resolution 598, Falahatpisheh said that Iraq has not declared its total refusal to the payment yet.

He said that there has been a series of remaining disputes between Iran and Iraq that have not been resolved yet due to some external forces, harming the two sides.

"If the Iraqis would have allowed to dredge Arvand (Shatt al-Arab) river during this period and would have created a 104 km commercial and economic shipping route, they would have been able to pay the compensation to Iran,” the chairman of National Security Commission said.

The existing disagreements have made the railways network between Iran and Iraq that connects east to the west and ends in Mediterranean Sea still remain uncharted, according to Falahatpisheh, however, he said, "war reparations are considered to be an unforgettable commitment in the relationship between Iran and Iraq, and are part of Iraqis’ commitments."

He said that Iraq is selling more oil than Iran in comparison that means that the Iraqis are able to pay war reparations.

He further added that they are paying war reparations to Kuwait as an international obligation, stressing that we expect that UN resolutions to be implemented regarding Iran as well, calling for negotiations relating to war reparations to start.

KI/ISNA97052713968