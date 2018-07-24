FM spox dismisses US threats against Iran oil exports as 'bluff'

“Washington's claim to prevent Iran from exporting oil is a bluff,” said Bahram Ghasemi, the Spokesman of Iranian Foreign Ministry, in an interview with Al-Alam News Network on Tuesday.

The Iranian diplomat made the remarks after US President Trump posted a series of threatening tweets against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the interview he expounded on the newest developments in regards to the Iran nuclear deal known as the JCPOA, Europe’s package of proposals to the Islamic Republic of Iran to protect Iran’s interests in the face of US sanctions, and the aim behind President Rouhani's warning to the US.

When asked to comment about the possibility of a confrontation between Iran and the US in the region, Ghasemi declined to make a prediction about the future.

“I do not make any prediction about the prospect of war between Iran and US, but I can say that considering Iran’s relations with other countries, US is trying to fabricate an unfavorable situation in order to make it costlier for those countries willing to cooperate with Iran. But other governments are wiser than this and the psychological warfare of the US will not make much of an impact," said the Iranian diplomat.

