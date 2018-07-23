Europe to offer operational solutions to ensure Iran’s interests

“We are still awaiting for the practical solutions to deliver on commitments to Iran in the proposed package of Europe and this issue is still being negotiated,” said Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs.

“All interactions we have had with European countries have led to a set of commitments they have made to us which have been included in their proposed package,” added the Iranian senior diplomat, during an interview on Monday.

“This package covers various areas like the fields of oil and gas, insurance and banking, and all the demands of Iran from the JCPOA. We are still waiting for the package, to provide operational solutions for the fulfillment of these commitments. The issue is still under negotiation,” said Mr. Araghchi.

“The deadline set for Europe’s package is August 4 when an initial round of US sanctions against Iran would come back into effect and naturally all practical mechanisms to ensure Iran’ demands should be finalized by then,” Mr. Araghchi asserted.

“All sanctions won’t come back on August 4 and the second round of sanctions will snap back on November 4 and during the three month period between the two rounds we have the chance to work on operational solutions for the next rounds of sanctions,” he said.

