US better forget about unilateral, threatening ways of talks with Iran

Bahram Ghasemi made the remarks on Wednesday, in response to the latest statements by different US officials who ask for negotiations with Iran simultaneously with posing threats against Iranian nation.

"Iranian brave and civilized nation, throughout their glorified history, have benefitted from their rich culture and wisdom to respond in kind to any threat and respect; threat against threat and respect for respect,” he noted.

Iranian people will never surrender to any greed, domineering policy and pressure on behalf of the enemies and will protect their rights, territorial integrity and independence, he added.

Ghasemi once again advised the US officials to forget about any chance of having unilateral, threatening and selfish negotiations with Iran and stop repeating previous failed and long-standing policies against the sovereignty of other countries.

