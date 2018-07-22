5.9 quake hits Kermanshah again; casualties reported

Pir-Hossein Kolivand, head of Iran's Emergency told reporters this afternoon that a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck Tazehabad at around 2:30 local time, the city center of Salas-e Babajani COunty in western province of Kermanshah.

There are reports of casualties and damages to the people's houses, and according to medical sources 26 people have been injured so far.

Kolivand said that the quake occurred at the depth of 5 kilometers under the earth surface.

He also said that 15 search and rescue teams have been dispatched to the area.

Helicopters were also dispatched to the quake areas but due to strong winds and tornados they had to return to the bases.

Tazehabad has a population of 14,000 people.

The Kermanshah Province was hit by another powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake last autumn, killing hundreds and injuring thousands of other people. Since then, the local people have been struggling with lack of services and new houses despite government efforts.

Meanwhile, a 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck the Province of Hormozgan in south Iran, forcing the officials to dispatch rescue teams by helicopters to the quake hit areas.

According to Mojtaba Khalidi, spokesman for the Iran’s Emergency Center, two 4.7 and 5.7 magnitude earthquakes hit Ruydar in Band Khamir County in the southern Province of Hormozga this morning.

There are 12 villages in the Ruydar region and the population of the city center of the region is reported to be around 10,000 people.

The first earthquake occurred at a depth of 22 km from the earth surface and the second one at a depth of 8 km in areas on the border between the provinces of Fars and Hormozgan.

There are no immediate reports of damage or casualties yet. Meanwhile. the government has dispatched rescue teams by helicopter to the quake-hit areas on the border between Fars and Hormozgan.

