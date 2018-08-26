Magnitude 5.9 quake jolts western Iran, injures 232, kills 2

A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 jolted western Iran on Sunday at 2:45:25 in the morning. It has been so strong that most counties of the province have felt it.

The epicenter is measured to be around Tazehabad in Kermanshah Province. The quake was measured at depth of about 8 km (4.9 miles).

So far 90 people have been treated in medical centers and clinics and an old man has reportedly passed away, recounted Houshang Bazvand, the Governor General of the province.

The official added that the majority of the injured were hit by an accident while trying to evacuate their homes in a panic-driven escape.

Local official have reassured that the equipment are enough and the rescue operation is fully meeting the needs and there is nothing to be worried about.

A very recent account from Mehdi Mohammadi, the Director General of the Public Relations Department at Kermanshah Medical Sciences University, says that 232 injured have been treated in medical centers of the province and 2 have been killed.

A 70 year old man has died because of a heart attack and a pregnant woman lost her life because of losing consciousness, said Mohammadi.

Sadegh Khodadadi, the governor of Salas-Babajani County described the earthquake as very horrific and added that he stationed in one of medical centers from an early moment after the quake.

Azizi, an official of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) in Kermanshah Province, told the media very early after the incident, that 8 teams of assessment have been dispatched to different areas of the province.

YNG/4384524, 4384531, 4384530, IRN83011854