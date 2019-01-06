Powerful 5.9 quake strikes Kermanshah province again

The powerful 5.9 earthquake struck the border areas between Iran and Iraq in Kermanshah province at 5:11 PM local time, while the epicenter is reported to have been Gilan-e Gharb this time.

The spokesman for Iranian Emergency Center Mojtaba Khaledi confirmed the 5.9 earthquake, saying that five rescue teams have been dispatched to the quake-hit areas in Gilan-e Gharb County.

Meanwhile the deputy governor of Kermanshah province has said that the quake occurred in the depth of 10 km under the surface, adding there are no immediate reports of any casualties. The quake is also reported to have been felt in the adjacent counties.

The same province was hit by another deadly 7.3 magnitude earthquake in the autumn of 2017, killing hundreds and injuring thousands more. Since the 2017 quake, several other powerful quake have also hit the province during 2018, injuring hundreds of people and damging many houses.

