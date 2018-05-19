Reconstruction in quake-hit Kermanshah completed by 52%

TEHRAN, May 19 (MNA) – Totally some 59,000 houses should be reconstructed in quake-hit Kermanshah rural and urban areas, among which building of some 31,000 houses have been completed, said Reza Khajei, an official with Islamic Revolution Housing Foundation.

On November 12, 2017 a destructive magnitude 7.3 earthquake hit Kermanshah. Some 90,000 houses were partly or completely damaged by the tremor in urban and rural areas of the region. Sadly, the quake took over 660 lives and left more than 10,000 injured. Those quake victims who have lost their homes spent a bitter winter in tents and conex boxes.

Since reconstruction in urban areas is more time consuming, it is projected that the whole project will finish by the middle of [Iranian calendar] year 1398 (March 2019 – March 2020), IRNA quoted him as saying on Saturday.

He also hoped that the reconstruction process in rural areas, which include some 25,000 houses, would end by the Iranian calendar month of Shahrivar (September 22, 2018).

