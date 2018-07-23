  1. Culture
5.8 quake injures 95 in southern Kerman province

TEHRAN, Jul. 23 (MNA) – A 5.8 magnitude earthquake stuck the Sirch in Iranian southern Province of Kerman, injuring at least 95 people and damaging people’s houses and properties, a day after two other strong quakes in west and south of the country.

The head of Kerman Province emergency center Seyed Mohammad Saberi told Mehr News Agency (MNA) correspondent that the earthquake struck in the early hours of Monday and said that the number of injured people reached to 95 at 7 am.

The Kerman quake occurred hours after two other quakes hit to other Provinces of Kermanshah in the west and Hormozgan in the south.

The yesterday afternoon quake in Tazehabad in Kermanshah injured more 287 people and caused damages to more than 950 buildings.

The same province was hit by another deadly 7.3 magnitude earthquake last fall, killing hundreds and injuring thousands more.

Fortunately, no casualties was reported in the yesterday morning quake in Ruydar in Band Khamir County in the southern Province of Hormozgan as the quake hit an area that was not populated.

