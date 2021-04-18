Magnitude-5.9 earthquake jolts Sothern Iran

According to Iran’s Seismological Center affiliated to the Institute of Geophysics of Tehran University, the earthquake occurred at 11:11 local time on Sunday in Ganaveh County of Bushehr province.

So far, two earthquakes, a 5.9-magnitude, and a 4.5-magnitude earthquake have been recorded in this county.

According to the Director-General of the Crisis Management of Bushehr, rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the affected areas to assess the situation.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or severe damage.

RHM/5191830