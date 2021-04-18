  1. Iran
Magnitude-5.9 earthquake jolts Sothern Iran

TEHRAN, Apr. 18 (MNA) – On Sunday, a magnitude-5.9 shook Ganaveh County of the Bushehr Province in Southern Iran.

According to Iran’s Seismological Center affiliated to the Institute of Geophysics of Tehran University, the earthquake occurred at 11:11 local time on Sunday in Ganaveh County of Bushehr province.

So far, two earthquakes, a 5.9-magnitude, and a 4.5-magnitude earthquake have been recorded in this county.

According to the Director-General of the Crisis Management of Bushehr, rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the affected areas to assess the situation.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or severe damage.

