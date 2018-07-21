Zionist project of Iranophobia neutralized thanks to Leader guidelines

Prior to the speech of Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei in a meeting with Iranian ambassadors and heads of Iran’s missions abroad on Saturday, Javad Zarif outlined Iran's policy regarding the ongoing challenges against Iran and US violation of the international accords.

Referring to the approaches and policies of Foreign Ministry, especially in relation to the ties with neighbors and the focus on economic diplomacy, Zarif said "we have tried to take on the challenges with self-confidence and defend our national interests."

Mr. Zarif, stating that with this approach and with the support and guidance of Leader of Islamic Revolution we could neutralize Zionist's project of Iranophobia, he noted "Trump and Netanyahu are trying to repeat their project with rediculous shows, but today they are isolated even among their allies."

Pointing to the formation of a war room against Iran and the efforts of the United States to exert pressure on the Iranian people, the foreign minister said we have always recommended other countries, including the US allies, that countering US bullying must go beyond political commitments to lead to time-based practical measures.

