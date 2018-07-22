'Americans after overthrowing Iranian Establishment'

Zarif made the remarks on Saturday, speaking to Iranian ambassadors and heads of Iran’s missions abroad after they renewed their allegiance to the ideals of the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini.

Pointing to the Zionist's project of Iranophobia, Zarif said their policy failed thanks to nuclear negotiations and JCPOA, making the Zionist regime more isolated than before.

He also referred to the formation of a war room against Iran and the efforts of the United States to exert pressure on the Iranian people, saying “they claim that this policy is for changing Iran’s behavior, however, they seek something beyond challenging only the Islamic Republic; Americans are after overthrowing Iranian Establishment.”

Underlining that JCPOA have significant political and economic gains, Zarif said American’s efforts to destroy Iran’s nuclear deal confirm the idea.

"Although the Americans still implement bullying policies out of economic pressures against the countries, forcing them to abide by them, they now face a lot of countering policies in comparison with those in the early 1990s,” Zarif noted.

"What matters to us is the continuation of negotiations with the remaining signatories, because they have given us good promises, beyond their political commitments, and they need to keep them, however, they have not taken good measures yet," he continued.

We will continue talks with Europe, but won’t wait for their measures; we are trying to plan for maintaining non-oil exports and meet the needs of the country through international consensus, Zarif said.

