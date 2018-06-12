FM Zarif arrives in South Africa

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, at the head of a politico-economic delegation, arrived in South African city of Pretoria on Tuesday.

Earlier on the same day, the Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi touched upon the visit and said that the visit is intended for senior ranking meetings of consultations and dialogue.

After US unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear agreement of July 14, 2015, Iran has staged active diplomacy in strengthening bilateral ties in the face of imminent US sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

Prior to this trip, Mr. Zarif traveled to Indian capital city of New Delhi where he managed to achieve agreements with senior Indian officials to keep bilateral ties and trade intact by the US hostile measures.

The Iranian diplomatic chief had another two day visit to Pretoria earlier in 2017.

