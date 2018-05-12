Zarif says no limit in developing ties with Turkmenistan

TEHRAN, May 12 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told the visiting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Raşit Meredow in Tehran on Sat. that Iran puts no limitation on developing ties with Turkmenistan.

“We see no limitations in developing ties with Turkmenistan and we are ready to develop and deepen all-out relations with our neighboring country,” said Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Saturday in a meeting with his Turkmen counterpart in Tehran.

Prior to meeting with Mr. Zarif, the visiting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Raşit Meredow met with Iranian President Rouhani.

The Turkmen diplomatic chief, in this meeting voiced his content with his visit to Tehran and added, “we are ready to develop ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran in different areas.”

The two sides also exchanged views on many areas like gas projects, swap, industry, agriculture, tourism, education, culture, drafting the Caspian Sea legal regime, tapping the Caspian Sea resources, investment by the companies of the two countries, water shortage crisis, Nowruz holidays, easing border traffic, customs tariff, and road and rail cooperation.

Mr. Meredow of Turkmenistan is heading a senior politico-economic delegation to Iran for a two-day visit.

Around 40 day ago, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani paid an official visit to Turkmenistan and the two countries have voiced determination to develop bilateral ties.

YNG/4294382