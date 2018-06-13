Iranian FM meets with South African president

TEHRAN, Jun. 13 (MNA) –Mohammad Javad Zarif has met with the president of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa on Wed. to discuss the future of the nuclear deal and economic issues of mutual interest.

Zarif and Ramaphosa held their meeting on Wednesday afternoon in Pretoria to discuss the future of Iran nuclear deal and bilateral economic relations between the two countries.

Iranian foreign minister arrived in South Africa at the head of a politico-economic delegation on Tuesday.

He first held talks with his South African counterpart Lindiwe Sisulu, where the South African top diplomat expressed support for the 2015 nuclear deal in the wake of US unilateral pullout from the agreement.

Prior to this trip, Zarif had traveled to Indian capital city of New Delhi where he managed to achieve agreements with senior Indian officials to keep bilateral ties after United States unlawful withdrawal from the JCPOA.

Zarif concluded his two-day visit to South Africa following his meeting with President Ramaphosa on Wednesday night.

KI/4320705