Bright future ahead of Iran-Turkmenistan ties: Larijani

TEHRAN, May 13 (MNA) – Ali Larijani, the Speaker of Iranian Parliament, told the visiting Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, on Sunday, that he foresees a bright future for Tehran-Ashgabat relations.

“Fortunately, there is a good approach to developing ties with Turkmenistan and assuredly the potentials of the two countries should be tapped for enhancing the level of bilateral relations,” said Ali Larijani, the Speaker of Iranian Parliament, on Sunday.

The Iranian top legislator made the remarks while receiving the Turkmenistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, who is leading a politico-economic delegation to Tehran.

“Also parliamentary relations between the two countries are very good and both parliaments are eager to expand the ties,” he asserted.

The Turkmen diplomatic chief, for his part in this meeting, referred to historical ties between Iran and Turkmenistan and described the relations historic, brotherly, and friendly.

“We have always been after developing relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and bolstering bilateral interactions has always been atop of our agenda,” Mr. Meredow reassured.

Mr. Meredow of Turkmenistan at the head of a senior politico-economic delegation arrived in Tehran on Saturday and met with President Rouhani and Foreign Minister Zarif on the first day of his visit to Tehran.

Around 40 day ago, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani paid an official visit to Turkmenistan and the two countries have voiced determination to develop bilateral ties.

