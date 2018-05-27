FM Zarif to leave Tehran for New Delhi today

TEHRAN, May 27 (MNA) – Iranian foreign minister, heading a high-ranking political-economic delegation, will leave Tehran for India’s capital New Delhi later today.

According to the Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasem, Mohammad Javad Zarif will visit India to discuss the latest developments in bilateral relations and pave the way for expanding and deepening them.

According to Ghasemi, the Iranian delegation will also discuss latest regional and international developments with the Indian officials.

The bilateral ties between Tehran and New Delhi have expanded dramatically over the past years, and the two countries are cooperating in different political and economic fields, especially in energy and transit areas.

During the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s February visit to India, the two countries signed 15 memoranda to further deepen bilateral cooperation.

