21st Shanghai filmfest. to screen 13 Iranian films

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – As many as thirteen films directed by Iranian filmmakers will take part in the competition and non-competition sections of the 21 Shanghai International Film Festival in China.

Iranian feature ‘Hattrick’ directed by Ramtin Lavafipour will have its international premiere at the main competition section of the 21st Shanghai International Film Festival in China, while ‘Dressage’ by Pouya Badkoubeh will vie with other titles at the Asian New Talent section.

In the non-competition section, ‘Invasion’ by Shahram Mokri, ‘A Man of Ingerity’ (‘Lerd’) by Mohammad Rasoulof, ‘The Charmer’ by Milad Alami, and ‘Oblivion Verses’, a French-German-Chilean-Dutch production directed by Iranian filmmaker Alireza Khatami, will take part in the event.

Other titles in the non-competition section include ‘Looking for Oum Kulthum’ a production from Germany, Austria, Italy, Morocco and Lebanon directed by Shirin Neshat, and ‘While We Live’, a Danish production directed by Iranian director Mehdi Avaz.

‘Release from Heaven’ by Ali Nouri Oskouei is competing in the animation section. ‘Appendix’ by Hossein Namazi will take part in the film week of Silk Road, while ‘Beyond the Clouds’ by Majid Majidi will be screened at the India film week section.

Iranian short ‘Like a Good Kid’ directed by Arian Vazir Daftari and ‘Glance’ by Farnoush Samadi have been accepted into the short films section of the Chinese festival.

Founded in 1993, Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) is the only competitive film festival in China approved by FIAPF.

The 21st Shanghai International Film Festival will be held June 16 – 25, 2018.

