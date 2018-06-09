‘21 Days Later’ wins at Poland’s Kinolub filmfest.

TEHRAN, Jun. 09 (MNA) – ‘21 Days Later’, a feature film directed by Mohammad Reza Kheradmandan, has won Special Jury Prize at the 4th Kinolub Film Festival in Poland.

Produced by Soureh Cinema, '21 Days Later' is a melodrama which revolves around the life of a teenager named Morteza who is faced with many challenges on his way to realize his dreams.

Kheradmandan’s feature managed to grab the Special Jury Prize at the Polish festival.

The Kinolub Film Festival is dedicated to bring the best in cinema to the young audiences, aged 4-18.

The screenings of selected films are held in arthouse cinemas and cultural institutions in many cities in Southern Poland, including Krakow, Kielce, Rzeszow, Rybnik, Busko and others.

According to the festival’s website, the program is built on the conviction that film is an excellent tool that conveys both emotions and knowledge - about unexpected situations, relationships and the world.

The 4th edition of the festival is underway in Poland until 30 June, 2018.

