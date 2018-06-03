‘Light Sight’ accepted into 2019 Student Academy Awards 

TEHRAN, Jun. 03 (MNA) – Iranian 3D animated piece ‘Light Sight’ directed by Moslem Tabatabaee has been accepted into the 2019 Student Academy Awards competition.

Directed by Moslem Tabatabaee, ‘Light Sight’ will vie at the 2019 Student Academy Awards competition, the winners of which will be eligible for Oscars consideration.

The short animated piece has so far participated at 293 international film festivals from 54 countries across the world. It has scooped 78 awards and received 32 nominations.

'Light Sight' is about a character called M.E. who is born in a room lit with a light hanging above it. Attracted to the light, he is distracted by glowing balls covering the walls around. He starts playing with the balls that obey the movements of his hands, and tries to summon the hanging light.

Another Iranian animated piece, ‘Nobody’ by Elham Toroghi, has also been accepted into 2019 Student Academy Awards competition.

