‘Bystander’ wins Best Animation at Russia’s filmfest.

TEHRAN, May 29 (MNA) – Iranian short animation ‘Bystander’ directed by Sheyda Kashi has won Best Animation award at the 2018 International Youth Film Festival "Light of the World" in Russia.

The International Youth Film Festival " Light of the World" is one of the largest youth film festivals in Russia, having screened works by 2500 young filmmakers from over 30 countries around the world during its seven-year run.

‘Bystander’ by Sheyda Kashi won the Best Animation award at the 8th edition of the event.

‘Bystander’ is about an old man who is living behind a window from where he sees a dark world and remembers his past when he had participated in a revolution.

The 8-minute animation had previously received two awards for the best animated short films at the 3rd Cinemaway Film Festival in Ukraine and Sobytie Film Festival in Russia. It also grabbed the Best Short Animation award in the 2018 Picture this…film festival in Canada.

The 8th International Youth Film Festival "Light of the World" was held on 23-27 May, 2018 in Russia.

