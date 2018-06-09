Iran, Afghanistan presidents meet in China

TEHRAN, Jun. 09 (MNA) – Iranian president Hassan Rouhani met and talked with his Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani on the sidelines of the SCO summit in China to discuss expansion of bilateral ties.

The Iranian and Afghan president held a meeting on the sidelines of the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in the Chinese port city of Qingdao on Saturday.

In the meeting, the two presidents emphasized expansion of bilateral political and economic relations as well as issues of mutual interests.

Earlier today, president Rouhani held separate meetings with the presidents of Pakistan and Russia, and is scheduled to hold a meeting with the Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko later today.

Rouhani is in China to take part at the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit where he is scheduled to deliver a speech on the prospect of expansion of cooperation among the SCO member states and the future of the JCPOA after the US pullout.

The Iranian president is accompanied by high-ranking political and economic figures including Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh, Minister of Economy Masoud Karbasian, Vice President for Economic Affairs Mohammad Nahavandian, and Governor of Central Bank of Iran Valiollah Seif.

