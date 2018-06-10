Pres. Rouhani meets with China’s Xi Jinping

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed on bolstering bilateral ties in a Sunday meeting on the sidelines of the SCO summit in the Chinese port city of Qingdao.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani met with his Chinese counterpart President Xi Jinping early on Sunday.

The two top officials met on the sidelines of the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in the Chinese port city of Qingdao.

The two top executives highlighted the strengthening of bilateral ties and developing economic and political cooperation between Tehran and Beijing.

The two also exchanged views on issues of mutual interests and the avenues of bilateral cooperation as well as the case of the JCPOA- AKA the Iran nuclear deal- which both Iran and China are signatory states of.

After US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the agreement on May 6, all heads of states of signatory states but US has reassured Tehran that they will remain committed to the landmark agreement of July 14, 2015.

Prior to meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, President Rouhani held one-on-one meetings with Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi on Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, President Rouhani held separate bilateral meetings with the presidents of Pakistan, Russia, Belarus, and Afghanistan.

Rouhani is in China to take part at the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit where he is scheduled to deliver a speech on the prospect of expansion of cooperation among the SCO member states and the future of the JCPOA after the US pullout.

The Iranian president is accompanied by high-ranking political and economic figures including Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh, Minister of Economy Masoud Karbasian, Vice President for Economic Affairs Mohammad Nahavandian, and Governor of Central Bank of Iran Valiollah Seif.

Mr. Rouhani is slated to leave the Chinese port city of Qingdao for Iranian capital city of Tehran late on Sunday.

