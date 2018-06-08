پارسی
Fri 8 June 2018
Intl. Quds Day rallies in provinces across Iran
TEHRAN, Jun. 08 (MNA) – Millions of Iranians from various provinces across the country are taking part in nationwide rallies to show their solidarity with the Palestinians and condemn Israel’s occupation and atrocities.
2018-06-08 15:22
International Quds Day
Israeli Occupation
Israeli Regime
Palestine
Regional Issues