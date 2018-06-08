Today’s Quds rallies in opposition of Israel, US, Saudi Arabia

TEHRAN, Jun. 08 (MNA) – Tehran's provisional Friday Prayers Leader Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami said today’s rallies marking the International Quds Day in support of Palestine was not merely against Israel, but also US and Saudi Arabia.

“Today’s rallies across Iran was not only against the Zionist regime, but also against the Americans who have been giving their unconditional support to Israel,” said Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami, the interim leader of Tehran Friday Prayers, today, which also marks the International Quds Day in support of the Palestinian cause.

“Today’s rallies were also in opposition of the compromising, reactionary states in the region,” he added, noting the ‘triangle of evil’ formed by the Israeli regime, US and Saudi Arabia against the Muslim world.

“The compromising, reactionary states in the region are racing with one another to be the first to recognize Israel,” Khatami said, adding “this race will lead to their downfall.”

Elsewhere, the Tehran Friday Prayer leader noted that Iran’s power relies on three components, including the missile capability, regional influence, and nuclear technology.

Khatami stressed that Iran’s nuclear program does not have a military purpose, citing Islamic teachings that forbid the use of weapons of mass destruction.

He also censured the US and EU for attempting to impose a ‘distorted’ form of JCPOA on Iran that would curb the country's nuclear activities and at the same time instate sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

