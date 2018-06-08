پارسی
العربية
اردو
کوردی
Türkçe
English
Mehrnews English
Fri 8 June 2018
×
Photo
Home
All News
Iran
World
Politics
Economy
Culture
Technology
Sports
Photo
Cartoon
Video
Opinion
Intl. Quds Day rallies in Tehran
TEHRAN, Jun. 08 (MNA) – Hundreds of thousands of people in Tehran took to the streets on Friday to mark Quds Day rallies in voice solidarity with Palestinians and their decades-long oppression by the Israeli regime.
2018-06-08 14:50
Related News
Iran military official calls Israeli Iron Dome 'a mere joke'
Intl. Quds Day rallies in provinces across Iran
US-Israel-Saudi attempt to corner Iran to imperil their own security
Iran marks Intl. Quds Day with massive rallies
Tags
International Quds Day
Israeli Occupation
Israeli Regime
Occupied Palestinian Territory
Palestine
Regional Issues