JCPOA revealed US real belligerent character: VP

TEHRAN, Jun. 02 (MNA) – Iranian Vice President for Parliamentary Affairs Hossein-Ali Amiri highlighted that Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions (JCPOA) has revealed the true belligerent character of US while modifying international community’s view on Iran.

He made the remarks on Friday night in the administrative council meeting of Khansar and Golpayegan cities, Isfahan province.

Proving the peaceful activities and intentions of Iran was one the main achievements of nuclear talks with world powers, ILNA quoted him as saying.

Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the deal proved that Iran, despite enemies’ negative propaganda, has always pursued peace, he highlighted.

He went on to say that although US has withdrawn from JCPOA, Iran will comply with it as long as its national interests are being guaranteed.

Before inking JCPOA, international community was against Iran and heavy sanctions was imposed accordingly, he said, adding, “but now, we see that the international community except US and child-killing Zionist regime are on Iran’s side regarding JCPOA.”

MAH